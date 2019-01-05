1 killed in collision with semi-truck on highway near Field, B.C.

RCMP say one person is dead and another seriously injured after a vehicle collided with a small semi-truck on the highway near Field, B.C., early Friday.

Police said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. about 20 kilometres west of Field on the TransCanada highway.

The sole passenger of the private vehicle, who is believed to be from Alberta, was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was transported to Banff, then the Foothills hospital in Calgary in serious condition.

The driver of the semi was unhurt.

Police said the collision happened on a curving stretch of the highway, during "significant weather" after a period of heavy snow followed by rainfall.

FULLY OPEN - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy1</a> from the west Boundary of Yoho National park to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FieldBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FieldBC</a> following a vehicle incident. —@DriveBC

The highway was closed for more than six hours following the collision.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.