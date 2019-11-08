Skip to Main Content
Festivals in Calgary and Edmonton brighten dark winter nights with music

Preview Calgary's Femme Wave and Edmonton's first ever Winterruption feature local artists Selci, Wares and Rosina Cove. Hear about Jann Arden's latest star turn, and new songs by Nuela Charles, Matt Patershuk, Jenesia, Wilfred N and the Grown Men and Laura Hickli.

Katherine Duncan · CBC News ·
Edmonton's Nuela Charles released her EP Melt November 8, 2019. (Artist album cover)

Femme Wave is in Calgary this weekend and they're highlighting female and non-binary artists.

You'll hear pop/r&b/electronic artist Selci in a track called Strangers, and one of her local faves, Laura Hickli, who's currently on a seemingly endless tour doubling as opening act and keyboardist with the group 36?

Edmonton has jumped on the Winterruption bandwagon (joining fellow winter music cities like Regina and Saskatoon) -- you'll hear some of the artists on the first ever Winterruption YEG happening Jan 23-26/2020 -- Rosina Cove, Waresand Nuela Charles, whose show will help celebrate her birthday. Nuela's newest release, Melt, is out today -- you'll hear two tracks from it.

Plus, new music by Jenesia (formerly Soap Box Duo,) Matt Patershuk and Wilfred N and the Grown Men.

And, congrats to Jann Arden, who has just wrapped shooting Season 2 of her hit TV comedy show, Jann.

A classically trained musician, Katherine hosts CBC Music (formerly Radio 2) programs Choral Concert and Centre Stage, and highlights original music by Alberta artists on CBC Radio 1's Key of A. From 2016 to 2019, she served as Jury Foreperson of the Polaris Music Prize.

