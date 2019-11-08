Festivals in Calgary and Edmonton brighten dark winter nights with music

Femme Wave is in Calgary this weekend and they're highlighting female and non-binary artists.

You'll hear pop/r&b/electronic artist Selci in a track called Strangers, and one of her local faves, Laura Hickli, who's currently on a seemingly endless tour doubling as opening act and keyboardist with the group 36?

Edmonton has jumped on the Winterruption bandwagon (joining fellow winter music cities like Regina and Saskatoon) -- you'll hear some of the artists on the first ever Winterruption YEG happening Jan 23-26/2020 -- Rosina Cove, Wares, and Nuela Charles, whose show will help celebrate her birthday. Nuela's newest release, Melt, is out today -- you'll hear two tracks from it.

Plus, new music by Jenesia (formerly Soap Box Duo,) Matt Patershuk and Wilfred N and the Grown Men.

And, congrats to Jann Arden, who has just wrapped shooting Season 2 of her hit TV comedy show, Jann.