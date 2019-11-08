Festivals in Calgary and Edmonton brighten dark winter nights with music
Check out Calgary's Femme Wave and Edmonton's first ever Winterruption feature local artists
Femme Wave is in Calgary this weekend and they're highlighting female and non-binary artists.
You'll hear pop/r&b/electronic artist Selci in a track called Strangers, and one of her local faves, Laura Hickli, who's currently on a seemingly endless tour doubling as opening act and keyboardist with the group 36?
Edmonton has jumped on the Winterruption bandwagon (joining fellow winter music cities like Regina and Saskatoon) -- you'll hear some of the artists on the first ever Winterruption YEG happening Jan 23-26/2020 -- Rosina Cove, Wares, and Nuela Charles, whose show will help celebrate her birthday. Nuela's newest release, Melt, is out today -- you'll hear two tracks from it.
Plus, new music by Jenesia (formerly Soap Box Duo,) Matt Patershuk and Wilfred N and the Grown Men.
And, congrats to Jann Arden, who has just wrapped shooting Season 2 of her hit TV comedy show, Jann.
