Calgary man gets special delivery of 9 other people's voter ID cards

Calgarian Jordan Solomon made an unusual discovery when he checked his mailbox this week.

Besides finding the voter information cards for the eligible voters at his southwest address, he also found cards for nine other voters.

"They all had different addresses. All different names on them. They did not match my address whatsoever," said Solomon. "It's kind of shocking."

Apart from the privacy concerns, he said he's concerned about what someone might be able to do if this is repeated elsewhere.

"I'm not sure if it was on purpose or it's an error with Elections Canada but there's definitely a big mix up."

He said it could also just be a delivery mistake by Canada Post.

Cards are in the mail

Millions of the voter information cards were put into the mail this week by Elections Canada.

Voters aren't required to bring the card with them when they cast a ballot.

It can be used as one of two valid pieces of identification that voters must present at a polling station.

Leanne Nyirfa, who speaks for Elections Canada, said every eligible voter should receive a card in the mail.

"What this card does is it tells you where your polling location is and the hours of your polling location, for both the advance polls and for election day polls," said Nyirfa.

She said anyone who presents someone else's card would not be able to use it to cast a ballot as they'd still have to present another valid piece of ID at the polling station.

Problems can be reported

Nyirfa couldn't offer any explanation as to why so many voter information cards would end up in one person's mailbox.

If you receive someone else's voter information card, she said you can call Elections Canada at 1-800-463-6868.

Cards can be re-issued for eligible voters by Elections Canada.

Voters who don't get a card in their mail can check on the agency's website to verify whether or not they are on the list.

The federal election will be held on Monday, Oct. 21.