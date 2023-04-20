Federal Court to hear why truck driver in fatal Broncos crash shouldn't be deported

The Federal Court has agreed to allow the lawyer for a former truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash to argue against his possible deportation.

In 2019, Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years after pleading guilty to dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm in the Saskatchewan crash that killed 16 people and injured 13 others.

The Canada Border Services Agency recommended last year that Sidhu be handed over to the Immigration and Refugee Board to decide whether he should be deported to India.

Michael Greene, Sidhu's lawyer, says the Federal Court has decided to hear the case in July.

He says his client, who is now working in Calgary after he was released from prison, was glad to get some good news.

Greene says if he is successful, the matter would be sent back to the Canada Border Services Agency for another review.