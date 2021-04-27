Federal Court of Appeal upholds Alberta right to turn-off-the-taps legislation
Three justices agreed that B.C. should pay costs of lengthy litigation
The Federal Court of Appeal has ruled that Alberta has the right to control the amount and destination of oil and other fuels flowing through its pipelines.
The decision, released Tuesday, is a victory for the province in its battle with British Columbia over so-called turn-off-the-taps legislation enacted by Alberta in 2018, at the height of a dispute between the two provinces over construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline.
"We are pleased with yesterday's decision by the Federal Court of Appeal. We remain committed to standing up for Alberta, including protecting the value of our natural resources," Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage said in a statement.
In the ruling, three justices agreed an earlier injunction blocking Alberta from using its legislation should be overturned and that B.C. should pay costs of the lengthy litigation.
The justices relied on different reasons to reach the same conclusion.
B.C. initially appealed the constitutionality of the Preserving Canada's Economic Prosperity Act, arguing Alberta does not have the power to discriminate by limiting oil exports to other provinces.
The constitution gives provinces the right to own and develop their natural resources, and the ruling says no export limits have yet been imposed so B.C.'s action is "premature."
The 1,150-kilometre Trans Mountain expansion is to triple the amount of oil flowing from the Edmonton area to B.C.'s Lower Mainland and from there to markets overseas.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?