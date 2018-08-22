Calgary chef, son killed after their vehicle hits moose in northern Ontario

A Calgary chef and his son have been killed, and his wife and daughter remain in critical condition, after their vehicle struck a moose in northern Ontario on the weekend.

On Sunday at 10:19 p.m., police responded to a collision on Highway 17, approximately 15 kilometres south of Wawa in Lendrum Township.

A vehicle headed southbound had hit a moose, then crossed into the northbound lane, colliding with a northbound vehicle.

Fatos Metko, 45, and his 14-year-old son Fioralb Metko were riding in the southbound vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene, Ontario Provincial Police said in a release, and the other two occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Two people in the northbound vehicle also died, and the other three are in hospital with serious injuries. Police have identified those two people as 51-year-old Cynthia Caraoa and nine-year-old Anika Caraoa of Winnipeg.

Police said the collision remains under investigation.

Metko was chef de cuisine at Broken Plate

Metko had worked at Broken Plate in Willow Park in Calgary since 2009 as chef de cuisine, and owner Ervin Bushi described him as his "right-hand man."

"He was really helpful, if you needed anything all you needed to do is ask him and he would be there," Bushi told CBC News on Wednesday.

He described Fioralb as sweet, quiet and polite.

"He was really good mannered, liked sports. He was a very good boy," he said.

Bushi said Fatos was hoping to move to Ontario, to be closer to his parents and siblings who live in Michigan while still staying in Canada.

He said his wife, Maralba, and 10-year-old daughter, Brianna, are both in critical condition in hospital.

CBC News has reached out to Ontario police for an update on their conditions.

The collision happened on Highway 17, near Wawa, Ont. (Google Maps)

Bushi said Fatos' coworkers at the Greek restaurant are heartbroken by the news.

"Everybody feels bad because him and his wife were hard workers, never a problem with anyone, so down to earth. It's so sad to see him going away like this," he said.

The Albanian Association of Calgary is planning a memorial and fundraiser for the family, Bushi said.

With a file from The Canadian Press