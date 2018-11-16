Skip to Main Content
Person hit and killed by C-Train at Heritage Station in southwest Calgary

Police traffic unit investigated fatal incident, do not believe death is suspicious

A person was hit and killed by a C-Train at Heritage Station (not pictured) this week. (CBC)

A person was hit and killed by a C-Train in southwest Calgary on Thursday evening.

It happened just before 6 p.m. at Heritage Station, the Calgary Police Service says. Police have deemed the death not suspicious.

The station was closed for several hours as the traffic section conducted its investigation.

The Red Line trains stopped running for a time through the station, as well, the transit authority tweeted. Instead commuters were encouraged to catch a shuttle bus between the neighbouring train stations.

Officials did not provide any other information about the death.

