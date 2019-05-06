Police investigate fatal single-vehicle crash on Stoney Trail

A major stretch of Stoney Trail in southeast Calgary was closed for several hours on Monday as crews investigated a fatal single-vehicle crash.

It happened at about 6:50 a.m. at 88th Street near the Highway 22X intersection.

The driver, who was the lone-occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Acting Sgt. Cody Reuser.

It's believed he was southbound on Stoney Trail when he lost control at a curve and struck a concrete pillar support of an overpass, Reusser said.

"We have identified a few witnesses, one of which did see the impact this morning," he said.

Investigators are trying to determine if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Southbound Stoney Trail remained closed to traffic between 114th Avenue and 52nd Street S.E. until about 1:30 p.m. to allow the accident reconstruction team to investigate.