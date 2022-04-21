1 man killed in northeast Calgary shooting

A man is dead after a shooting in Saddle Ridge in northeast Calgary late Wednesday night.

Police received multiple calls about gunshots being heard on Saddlecrest Boulevard shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Officers found evidence of a shooting and a man with what appeared to be a fatal gunshot wound, police said in a release.

The homicide unit is investigating.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

If the death is determined to be a homicide it will be the city's 11th of 2022.

Anyone with information or who may have seen suspicious activity prior to the shooting is asked to call police or contact Crime Stoppers.