Fatal single-vehicle collision in southwest Calgary

One person is dead following a single-vehicle collision in southwest Calgary Saturday morning.

Calgary Police were called between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. to a traffic incident between Richmond Road and Highway 8 S.W.

Sarcee Trail between Glenmore Trail and Richmond Road S.W. was closed until around 10:45 a.m.

The traffic section is investigating, and police are asking anyone with information on the collision to contact them.