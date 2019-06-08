Fatal single-vehicle collision in southwest Calgary
One person is dead following a single-vehicle collision in southwest Calgary around 4 a.m. Saturday.
Sarcee Trail S.W. was closed for investigation for several hours Saturday morning
Calgary Police were called between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. to a traffic incident between Richmond Road and Highway 8 S.W.
Sarcee Trail between Glenmore Trail and Richmond Road S.W. was closed until around 10:45 a.m.
The traffic section is investigating, and police are asking anyone with information on the collision to contact them.
Sarcee Trail SW has now been opened to traffic, the investigation is still ongoing if you have any information on the incident please contact the Calgary Police Service at (403) 266-1234. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.—@CalgaryPolice