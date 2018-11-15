Skip to Main Content
Man killed in truck rollover near Drumheller
One man died and another was taken by air ambulance to Calgary after a pickup truck rolled on a highway east of Drumheller.

2nd passenger flown to hospital in Calgary with life-threatening injuries

The truck with three men in it rolled early Thursday morning on Highway 576 near Range Road 184, RCMP said in a release.

One passenger died at the scene and the other was flown by STARS to a hospital in Calgary with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Conditions were icy at the time of the crash, police said.

