Man killed in truck rollover near Drumheller

One man died and another was taken by air ambulance to Calgary after a pickup truck rolled on a highway east of Drumheller.

The truck with three men in it rolled early Thursday morning on Highway 576 near Range Road 184, RCMP said in a release.

One passenger died at the scene and the other was flown by STARS to a hospital in Calgary with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Conditions were icy at the time of the crash, police said.