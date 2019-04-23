1 person killed in rollover east of High River

High River RCMP are investigating a fatal rollover that happened just east of the town on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 23 about 10 kilometres east of Highway 2 at around 9:15 a.m., RCMP said in a release.

One of the two victims was ejected from the vehicle, an EMS official said.

A man who was in critical condition died at the scene.

STARS air ambulance flew a woman to Foothills Hospital in Calgary with serious, life-threatening injuries, RCMP said.

Traffic is reduced to one eastbound lane on Highway 23 while the investigation continues.

High River is about 35 kilometres south of Calgary.