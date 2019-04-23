1 person killed in rollover east of High River
High River RCMP are investigating a fatal rollover that happened just east of the town on Tuesday morning.
Injured woman flown to Calgary hospital in critical condition
Emergency crews were called to Highway 23 about 10 kilometres east of Highway 2 at around 9:15 a.m., RCMP said in a release.
One of the two victims was ejected from the vehicle, an EMS official said.
A man who was in critical condition died at the scene.
STARS air ambulance flew a woman to Foothills Hospital in Calgary with serious, life-threatening injuries, RCMP said.
Traffic is reduced to one eastbound lane on Highway 23 while the investigation continues.
High River is about 35 kilometres south of Calgary.