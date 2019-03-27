Skip to Main Content
Fatal rollover closes Deerfoot Trail near Calf Robe Bridge early Monday
Calgary

One woman is dead after an early morning, single-vehicle rollover on Deerfoot Trail south of the Calf Robe Bridge leaving both directions of traffic shut down while police investigate.

1 woman dead as Deerfoot re-routed at Peigan Trail

David Bell · CBC News ·
Both directions of traffic on Deerfoot Trail have been re-routed at Peigan Trail while police investigate a fatal single-vehicle rollover Monday morning. (David Bell/CBC)

Police responded at 6:35 a.m. The woman, driving southbound, had rolled her vehicle. She was treated at the scene but pronounced dead by paramedics.

Both directions of Deerfoot traffic were being re-routed at Peigan Trail, which is north of the incident.

Police said the road would re-open once the investigation was complete.

