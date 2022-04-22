1 dead, another critically injured in plane crash west of Calgary

Emergency responders were called Friday to the scene of a fatal plane crash at Springbank Airport near Highway 1, west of Calgary in Rocky View County.

Cochrane RCMP said they received reports of the crash at 3:38 p.m.

EMS spokesperson Stuart Brideaux confirmed to CBC News that there were two people in the light aircraft.

EMS arrived around 3:20 p.m. and declared one man dead at the scene. The second person, a woman believed to be in her 30s, was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life-threatening condition, he said.

Brideaux said the plane crashed just north of Highway 1, "a bit short of the airfield."

He added that members of the Springbank fire station were also at the scene.

The privately registered aircraft, a Mooney M20K, was conducting a local flight from Springbank Airport before it collided into the ground around 3:17 p.m., Chris Krepski, a spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, told CBC News.

"The Transportation Safety Board has been notified and we are deploying investigators to the site," he said.

We are aware that a plane crashed north of hwy 1 in Rocky View County. Emergency responders confirmed 1 fatality & 1 in critical condition. Our condolences to those impacted by this loss. We will support the agencies leading the investigation into the cause –RCMP & <a href="https://twitter.com/TSBCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TSBCanada</a> —@FlyYYC

The Calgary International Airport tweeted on Friday that they were aware of the plane crash and would support the RCMP and Transportation Safety Board of Canada in their investigation into what happened.

"Our condolences to those impacted by this loss."

Both the international airport and Springbank are operated by the Calgary Airport Authority.

The right-hand lane for westbound traffic on Highway 1 was closed a few kilometres west of the exit for the Springbank Airport while the investigation continued.