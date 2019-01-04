Skip to Main Content
Calgary cyclist charged in death of 75-year-old pedestrian

Calgary cyclist charged in death of 75-year-old pedestrian

Paul MacNeil, 24, faces a charge of careless driving, which carries a maximum sentence of up to six months in jail.

A 24-year-old man faces two charges under the Traffic Safety Act

The victim was walking across a marked intersection on Richmond Road one block south of 17th Avenue S.W., east of Crowchild Trail, when a cyclist heading north struck him after failing to stop at a red light, police said. (Google Maps)

A Calgary cyclist has been charged in connection with the death of an 75-year-old pedestrian who was fatally injured while walking in a marked intersection five months ago.

Paul MacNeil, 24, faces charges of failing to stop at a red light and careless driving under the Traffic Safety Act. 

In July, a 75-year-old man was walking across the street at Richmond Road, south of 17th Avenue S.W., when he was struck by a man on a bicycle.

Police said at the time the cyclist had failed to stop at a red light.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he died. 

A conviction of careless driving carries a maximum sentence of up to six months in jail. Other penalties for the two Traffic Safety Act charges include fines and licence suspension.

At the time, police said the cyclist stayed at the scene and was treated for minor injuries.

MacNeil's case is in court in March.

