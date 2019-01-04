Calgary cyclist charged in death of 75-year-old pedestrian

A Calgary cyclist has been charged in connection with the death of an 75-year-old pedestrian who was fatally injured while walking in a marked intersection five months ago.

Paul MacNeil, 24, faces charges of failing to stop at a red light and careless driving under the Traffic Safety Act.

In July, a 75-year-old man was walking across the street at Richmond Road, south of 17th Avenue S.W., when he was struck by a man on a bicycle.

Police said at the time the cyclist had failed to stop at a red light.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he died.

A conviction of careless driving carries a maximum sentence of up to six months in jail. Other penalties for the two Traffic Safety Act charges include fines and licence suspension.

At the time, police said the cyclist stayed at the scene and was treated for minor injuries.

MacNeil's case is in court in March.