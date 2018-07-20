Pedestrian dies from injuries after being struck by cyclist in S.W. Calgary
A 75-year-old man has died from his injuries after a collision with a cyclist in southwest Calgary, police said in a Friday release.
Cyclist failed to stop at red light, striking 75-year-old crossing at marked intersection, police say
Police say the man was walking across a marked intersection at Richmond Road one block south of 17th Avenue S.W., east of Crowchild Trail, around 12:45 p.m. Monday when a cyclist heading north struck him after failing to stop at a red light.
"The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday," police said in a release.
"The cyclist was treated at the scene for minor injuries."
Calgary police are asking any witnesses to call 403-567-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
