2 pedestrians dead after being struck by vehicle in northwest Calgary

Two pedestrians are dead after being struck by a vehicle in northwest Calgary on Monday morning.

According to Calgary police, a single vehicle hit two pedestrians in the area of John Laurie Boulevard and Hawkwood Drive N.W.

Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly after 11:30 a.m.

EMS said one of the pedestrians, a woman, was declared dead at the scene.

The other, a man, was taken to Foothills hospital by ambulance in life-threatening condition, EMS said. He succumbed to his injuries Monday afternoon.

Collision reconstruction was on the scene after two pedestrians were killed in northwest Calgary on Monday. (CBC)

John Laurie Boulevard was closed between Nose Hill Drive and Ranchland Boulevard, and Ranchland Drive was closed south of John Laurie Boulevard.

The roads were expected to remain closed for the rest of the afternoon while collision experts reconstructed the scene.

Police didn't immediately give any details about the driver but said the investigation was ongoing.