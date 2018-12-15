Skip to Main Content
Elderly woman dies after house fire in N.W. Calgary

Elderly woman dies after house fire in N.W. Calgary

Emergency crews were called to the fire in the 2200 block of Ninth Avenue N.W. at around 8:20 p.m. and found flames and smoke coming out of the house.

Calgary Fire Department says woman found inside front door, was taken to hospital where she died of injuries

CBC News ·
The Calgary Fire Department said the woman was found inside the front door of the home. (Helen Pike/CBC)

An elderly woman has died after a fire Friday night at a single-family home in northwest Calgary.

Emergency crews were called to the fire in the 2200 block of Ninth Avenue N.W. at around 8:20 p.m. where they found flames and smoke coming out of the house.

When they entered the home through a side entryway, they found the woman inside the front door.

Fire crews performed CPR and Calgary police said she was taken to hospital for further treatment, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The Calgary Fire Department said another person who lives at the home was not there at the time of the incident.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|