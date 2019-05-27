Vigil held for woman killed, sister injured in explosion at northwest Calgary home

A father and daughter are believed to be the people killed in a house fire and explosion in the city's northwest district of Kincora on Saturday.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a house fire and explosion at approximately 1:50 p.m. at 42 Kincora Drive N.W.

Two people were found dead inside the home and one woman was taken to hospital with burns in serious, life-threatening condition.

Police haven't released any details, but friends and neighbours say the two who were killed were Dorsa Dehdari, and her father, Heidar. The injured victim is believed to be Dorsa's younger sister, Dorna.

Investigators think the explosion and fire were not accidental and were related to a domestic dispute, police said in an emailed release. No suspects are being sought.

Flowers and balloons have been placed by neighbours outside the house where an explosion and fire killed two people Saturday in an apparent domestic-related homicide. (CBC)

At least 100 neighbours and friends held a vigil on Sunday in Kincora and tied red and pink ribbons around trees in support of the family.

Sameena Siddiqui, who was friends with both of the young women, said red and pink were their favourite colours.

"It's really nice to see the community coming out and supporting," she said.

"It goes to show that people in this community really care about each other," said Fariaha Rahad, another friend of the sisters.

Stacey Slone, who helped organized the vigil, says the event was meant to show the family how much support they have.

"I mean, I'm a mom of three kids and it's just unimaginable, really. I guess that's why your heart just feels like it needs to help in some small amount. I mean, there's just no way to comprehend a tragedy like this."