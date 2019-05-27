'He's making me suffer': Hours before she was killed in domestic homicide, daughter tweeted about father

Less than two hours before she was killed in what police are calling a domestic homicide, Dorsa Dehdari tweeted about the pain her father was causing her and feeling as though she could no longer cope.

"From the bottom of my heart, I want my dad to fall and die with his last breath, because he's making me suffer so much. My nerves cannot stretch anymore," reads her final tweet, which has been translated.

Dorsa's tweets sometimes included Persian idioms and expressions, which, in consultation with multiple speakers, we have translated from Farsi to rough English equivalents.

On Saturday, Heidar Dehdari is believed to have died alongside his 22-year-old daughter, Dorsa, inside the northwest home the family shared at 42 Kincora Drive N.W.

One month ago, Heidar's wife filed for divorce, according to court documents obtained by CBC News.

Az tahe tahe delam mikhad babam darja biofte junesh bala biad ke enghad maro zajr nade. Asabam dg keshesh nadare 🥺 —@dorsad96

Dorsa's 15-year-old sister survived the explosion and fire but was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition with severe burns.

According to CBC sources, Heidar tried to kill both his daughters, but it's not clear if he died accidentally or intentionally.

Dorsa, who was a media and communications student at the University of Calgary, tweeted regularly over the past month about the anger she felt toward her father.

On May 10, she tweeted, "Until now, I never saw a father want a disaster for his children. I will never forgive you for this wish you made."

Though police haven't released details of the deaths, a land title search shows Heidar and Leila Dehdari own the Kincora home. Friends have confirmed that family members were involved in a domestic incident Saturday afternoon.

Couple separated recently

Heidar's wife of 27 years, Leila Dehdari, filed for divorce on April 23 after separating from her husband three weeks earlier.

It appears, based on the court documents, that although Leila wanted to eventually return to the house to live there with her daughters, Heidar continued to reside in the home pending a judge's order.

The couple wed in 1992 in Tehran, Iran.

Leila indicated she was seeking primary care of her underage daughter, with Heidar to receive "fair and liberal parenting time."

The mother was also seeking child and spousal support from her husband.

Autopsies on the father and daughter are scheduled for Monday.