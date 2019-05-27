Divorce documents recently filed against father who died in house explosion alongside daughter

The Calgary father who died alongside his daughter in a weekend house explosion in what appears to be a domestic homicide was at the beginning of a divorce after his wife filed court documents last month, CBC News has learned.

On Saturday, Heidar Dehdari is believed to have died alongside his 22-year-old daughter, Dorsa Dehdari, inside the northwest home the family shared at 42 Kincora Drive N.W.

Dorsa's 15-year-old sister survived the explosion and fire but was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition with severe burns.

Though police haven't released details of the deaths, a land title search shows Heidar and Leila Dehdari own the Kincora home. Friends have confirmed that family members were involved in a domestic incident Saturday afternoon.

According to CBC sources, Heidar tried to kill both his daughters but it's not clear if he died accidentally or intentionally.

Couple separated recently

Heidar's wife of 27 years, Leila Dehdari, filed for divorce on April 23 after separating from her husband three weeks earlier. Leila was to remain in the Kincora home with her daughters.

The couple wed in 1992 in Tehran, Iran.

Leila indicated she was seeking primary care of her underage daughter, with Heidar to receive "fair and liberal parenting time."

The mother was also seeking child and spousal support from her husband.

Dorsa was active on her Twitter account, posting three pro-choice tweets in the two weeks leading to her death.

She was a University of Calgary media and communications student, according to her social media accounts.

Autopsies on the father and daughter are scheduled for Monday.