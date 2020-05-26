1 person struck and killed by CTrain at Somerset station

One person was killed after being hit by the CTrain in southwest Calgary early Tuesday morning.

It happened shortly after 4 a.m. at the Somerset-Bridlewood station, which is the last stop on the Red Line, police say.

No information has yet been released about the victim. The incident is under investigation.

Calgary Transit says the Somerset station is closed and shuttle buses will take riders from Somerset to the Shawnessy and Fish Creek stations. Trains will begin and end at Fish Creek.