Stretch of Peigan Trail closed after head-on collision kills driver

A fatal head-on collision closed a stretch of Peigan Trail in southeast Calgary for a few hours Wednesday.

A driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Commuters experienced delays close to where the stretch of Peigan between 36th Street and 52nd Street S.E. was closed for several hours.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 4:15 p.m. MT. Calgary police traffic investigators are looking into the cause of the crash.