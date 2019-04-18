Stretch of Peigan Trail closed after head-on collision kills driver
A fatal head-on collision closed a stretch of Peigan Trail in southeast Calgary for a time Wednesday.
Commuters experienced delays for several hours
A fatal head-on collision closed a stretch of Peigan Trail in southeast Calgary for a few hours Wednesday.
A driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.
Commuters experienced delays close to where the stretch of Peigan between 36th Street and 52nd Street S.E. was closed for several hours.
Emergency crews were called to the scene around 4:15 p.m. MT. Calgary police traffic investigators are looking into the cause of the crash.
With files from Dave Will, Justin Pennell
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.