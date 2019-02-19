RCMP seek witnesses to fatal Okotoks crash

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed a fatal crash in Okotoks on the weekend to come forward.

A 61-year-old woman died on Sunday after the vehicle she was driving hit a light standard on 32nd Street at North Railway Street at about 12:10 p.m., RCMP said in a release.

She was alone in the vehicle. It's not known what caused the crash.

RCMP believe there were multiple witnesses to the collision. They are asking those people to contact the Okotoks RCMP detachment at 403-995-6400 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.