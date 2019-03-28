New
One person killed in 3-vehicle crash north of Okotoks
Southbound Highway 2A reopens following late-night collision
One person has been killed in a three-vehicle collision south of Calgary on Highway 2A.
The crash happened about three kilometres north of Okotoks late Wednesday night, RCMP said in a release.
The southbound lanes were closed for several hours while crews worked at the scene.
The investigation is being assisted by an RCMP collision reconstructionist.