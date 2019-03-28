Skip to Main Content
One person killed in 3-vehicle crash north of Okotoks
New

One person killed in 3-vehicle crash north of Okotoks

One person has been killed in a three-vehicle collision south of Calgary on Highway 2A

Southbound Highway 2A reopens following late-night collision

CBC News ·

One person has been killed in a three-vehicle collision south of Calgary on Highway 2A.

The crash happened about three kilometres north of Okotoks late Wednesday night, RCMP said in a release.

The southbound lanes were closed for several hours while crews worked at the scene.

The investigation is being assisted by an RCMP collision reconstructionist.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us