Pickup driver killed in crash with semi that closed northbound Highway 2

One driver died and two other people were injured after a pickup truck collided with a semi and both vehicles burst into flame, closing northbound lanes on Highway 2 in Airdrie, Alta.

Northbound traffic through Airdrie was closed for several hours

The driver of a pickup truck was killed early Thursday morning in a collision with a semi truck on Highway 2 in Airdrie, Alta.

Both vehicles caught fire after the crash, which happened just south of the Veterans Boulevard overpass, the RCMP said in a release.

Airdrie firefighters extinguished the flames.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two people in the semi suffered minor injuries.

RCMP are still investigating the cause of the collision.

Northbound traffic on Highway 2 from East Lake Boulevard to Veterans Boulevard (Highway 567) was closed until about 8:30 a.m.

