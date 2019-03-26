Fatal crash closes part of 14th Street in northwest Calgary

One person is dead and another is in hospital in critical condition after a car crash early Tuesday morning.

The single vehicle accident happened around 4:15 a.m. at 14th Street and Macewan Drive northwest, an EMS official said.

The injured person was taken to Foothills hospital in critical condition.

Fourteenth Street was closed to northbound and southbound traffic between Berkshire Boulevard and Sandarac Drive N.W. until about 12:45 p.m.