Man fled fatal collision on foot near Pincher Creek, Alta., faces charges
Luke Kessler of Cowley to appear in court Tuesday
A 39-year-old Alberta man is facing charges after a fatal collision involving two trucks northwest of Pincher Creek last Friday.
A female passenger died in the crash.
RCMP and emergency services responded to Highway 3, about one kilometre west of the Village of Cowley, just before 9 p.m. on Sept. 27.
Two pickup trucks, one hauling a vacation trailer, had collided head on.
The 59-year-old passenger of the truck towing the trailer died. The 60-year-old male driver of the same truck was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries, police said Friday.
The driver of the other truck, a 39-year-old male, fled the scene on foot, police said.
The road conditions were wet at the time, and Highway 3 was closed until early Saturday for the investigation.
Luke Kessler is facing charges including dangerous driving causing death, leaving the scene and driving without a valid licence, Pincher Creek RCMP said Monday in a release.
The Cowley resident is scheduled to appear in a Pincher Creek court Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.