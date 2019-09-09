Man fled fatal collision on foot near Pincher Creek, Alta., faces charges

A 39-year-old Alberta man is facing charges after a fatal collision involving two trucks northwest of Pincher Creek last Friday.

A female passenger died in the crash.

RCMP and emergency services responded to Highway 3, about one kilometre west of the Village of Cowley, just before 9 p.m. on Sept. 27.

Two pickup trucks, one hauling a vacation trailer, had collided head on.

The 59-year-old passenger of the truck towing the trailer died. The 60-year-old male driver of the same truck was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries, police said Friday.

The driver of the other truck, a 39-year-old male, fled the scene on foot, police said.

The road conditions were wet at the time, and Highway 3 was closed until early Saturday for the investigation.

Luke Kessler is facing charges including dangerous driving causing death, leaving the scene and driving without a valid licence, Pincher Creek RCMP said Monday in a release.

The Cowley resident is scheduled to appear in a Pincher Creek court Tuesday at 10 a.m.