Alberta trails other provinces when it comes to farmland value increases

The value of farmland is skyrocketing in some parts of Canada but not in Alberta.

A new report from Farm Credit Canada, an agricultural term lender, says in 2021 national farmland values increased by 8.3 per cent. Ontario, British Columbia and Prince Edward Island saw double digit gains. In Alberta, average values increased by just 3.6 per cent.

Though Alberta saw lower increases than every other province, the market is still buoyant, said Bob Dyck, an agricultural realtor with Lively Realty, based out of Nanton, Alta.

"Most of that land that trades in Ontario grows specialty crops, and it's just phenomenal what those crops are bringing now," he said, naming vegetables as one.

"We're based on more traditional crops … our main crops being barley, and wheat, canola have all, you know, kind of been pretty steady. And they haven't basically increased in value the way some of the other crops have."

Kurri Carlson, Farm Credit Canada appraiser for Alberta, says a 3.6 per cent farmland value increase isn't out of the norm for the province, and he says it's a stable to moderate increase.

"Considering the years we have, there's been some tough years for producers … going from excessive rain to drought. And so I think 3.6 per cent, considering all that, is a fairly positive, stable indicator."

Carlson says drought conditions in Alberta didn't have much of an effect on farmland values as the figures for 2021 had mostly been produced, but it could have an effect on next year's values.

Here's the provincial breakdown for average increase of farmland values from Farm Credit Canada (data unavailable for Newfoundland and Labrador):