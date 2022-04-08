'This kid will be missed': Family, friends gather to mourn death of Calgary teen shot last week

Nearly 150 friends and family gathered beside a pond near Arbour Meadows Close in northwest Calgary Thursday night to mourn the death of Grade 10 student, Jal Acor Jal, who was shot last week.

Family members stood behind a memorial made of candles and flowers to honour the 16-year-old, while Jal's uncle, Pastor Joseph Jal, said a prayer.

Classmates and teachers from St. Francis High School and community members gathered in a semi-circle, wiping away tears and consoling one another as the sun set behind them.

"I can't even describe the pain that each of us are feeling," Akeir Kuol, Jal's aunt, told CBC.

Jal Acor Jal was in Grade 10 at St. Francis High School and described by his family as a talented athlete with a bright future ahead. (Submitted by Akeir Kuol)

She said Jal's death has been shocking and heartbreaking for the whole family, but especially for his grandmother — with whom Jal lived in Calgary's Dalhousie neighbourhood — and his mom and dad.

On March 31, police say Jal was shot and found dead by first responders in a green space in Arbour Lake, in northwest Calgary, around 8:30 p.m.

Police have charged a 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, with second-degree murder. He is expected to appear in court on April 28.

Friends and family made a memorial with flowers and candles to honour Jal. (Oseremen Irete/CBC)

Jal's family is still trying to understand what happened leading up to his death.

"The saddest thing is we don't know why he died," said Kuol.

'He was always happy,' says friend

Jal was a student at St. Francis High School, where he played on both the basketball and football teams.

Regina Okado, a friend, had gone to school with Jal since elementary. She said he treated her "like his little sister."

Regina Okado, a friend of Jal, said she will miss 'seeing [Jal's] face every day, he was always happy.' (Oseremen Irete/CBC)

"I've seen him grow from this sweet little boy, to a very tall and genuine, happy boy — man actually. And he was a very, very independent, and genuine, and a sweet guy," said Okado.

"If you needed him to have your back he would. He was a real one."

Students, teachers, family and friends gathered Thursday night to mourn the death of Jal. Regina Okado, a friend of Jal, says people will remember him as a good athlete and teammate, and for having a good attitude. (Oseremen Irete/CBC)

Okado said people will remember him as a good athlete and teammate, and for having a good attitude.

She will miss "seeing his face every day, he was always happy."

Okado said she will especially remember his laughter and the fun they had during a water fight.

"It's something I will forever cherish in my heart. It's something I'll never forget. I feel like that was our best moment together."

'This kid will be missed,' says aunt

Seeing so many people gather to remember Jal says a lot about the person he was, says Kuol.

"This says this kid was doing everything he can to make it in life, to do everything he was taught to do — go to school, practice, listen to your parents, take permission to go out. He did everything, yet, he's gone," she said.

"So, seeing all the coaches, all the students, all the community members, being here, sending love, supporting — not only just hugs and kisses — but also financially, it just says that this kid will be missed."