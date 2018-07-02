2 men in life-threatening condition after separate northeast Calgary incidents

Police are investigating after a man was found in life-threatening condition at a home in the 1300 block of Falconridge Drive in Calgary's northeast.

The call came in just after 5 a.m. on Monday.

The victim was taken to Foothills hospital.

The initial call was reported as a break and enter, and one person was taken into custody, police say.

Officials have not given an update on the condition of the victim.

More details are expected to be made available after the suspect appears before a Justice of the Peace.

Police found a man in medical distress when they arrived at a commercial strip mall in the 2000 block of 32nd Avenue northeast early Monday morning. (CBC)

Another man in Calgary was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition earlier in the morning. Police got a call at around 1 a.m. Monday about two men having a confrontation.

Officers found one man in medical distress when they arrived at a commercial strip mall in the 2000 block of 32nd Avenue northeast.

The scene is still being investigated. No arrests have been made.

In a third incident, police say a person walked into the Rockyview General Hospital with stab wounds just after 4 a.m., but the patient is not cooperating with investigators.