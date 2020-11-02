RCMP investigate after men in fake cop car try to rob truck driver

RCMP are investigating after two men in a fake cop car attempted to rob a truck driver in southern Alberta.

Police say a man was driving a semi-tractor Monday morning on Highway 41, about 15 kilometres north of Consort near Highway 599, when what seemed to be a police car turned on its lights to signal the driver to pull over.

The driver realized the men in the fake police car weren't wearing uniforms, and after one of them demanded money, he confronted them. The two men got back into the full-sized sedan and drove south on Highway 41 toward Consort.

Police say they weren't seen to be carrying weapons.

The white car was an old Crown Victoria with black rims and a light bar on the roof. On the front and back of the vehicle were decals that resembled RCMP logos, and there may have been a large number "10" on the roof. No licence plate was visible, police said.

White Crown Victorias are not used for policing in Alberta, the RCMP said.

The two men are described as in their early 20s, Caucasian, with short brown hair and between five foot eight and six feet tall. They were wearing black sweaters and blue jeans with white shoes.

Police said if you've seen the vehicle in the area of Consort or Coronation, don't approach it and call Consort RCMP immediately at 403-578-3666.

RCMP said only police officers in uniform will pull over drivers for traffic stops. If you are uncertain, call 911.

Consort is a village located about 215 kilometres east of Red Deer.