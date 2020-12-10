Coping with COVID-19: Join a LIVE forum to answer your mental health questions
Mental health questions? Ask our expert panel as Alberta implements tighter restrictions
The global COVID-19 pandemic has made 2020 a very difficult year for so many people.
And here in Alberta, things are about to get even more difficult as the province mandates even stricter rules to try to curb soaring COVID-19 cases that are straining the health-care system.
Many businesses across Alberta are being ordered to close, restaurants and bars won't be allowed to welcome in customers, and social gatherings are to be off-limits just in time for Christmas-time, perhaps the most social time of the year.
It's all sure to be taking a toll on Albertans' mental health. That's why we're spending a hour on Thursday at 1 p.m. with three experts in that field.
Our host Shannon Scott will be joined by Dr. Peter Silverstone, a professor and interim chair of the department of psychiatry at the University of Alberta, Natasha Dharshi, the senior operations co-ordinator for Distress Centre Calgary and wellness coach Sonja Franzmann.
They'll be taking questions from viewers on CBC Calgary's website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
- Add your questions in the comments below and we can send them into the studio for consideration
