Facebook helps Calgary photographer track down mystery couple after snapping their Banff proposal

April 29th was a normal work day for Calgary photographer Sam Livermore.

He was with a couple at Vermillion Lakes, west of Banff, taking their engagement photos when he paused for a moment, and saw a very special moment unfolding with another couple on a dock a short distance away.

Livermore said he quickly grabbed his camera and snapped a few shots, capturing the surprise proposal.

"We spend most of our time on our phones or on our computers and you don't necessarily get a chance to look up and just kind of see what is around you," he said. " And this is one of those moments where by looking up I was able to find this literally needle in a haystack experience."

Livermore said he spoke briefly with the couple to congratulate them, but in the excitement of the moment, they never exchanged contact information.

Sam Livermore says he was shocked at how quickly they were able to find the couple, especially since they live in the United States. (CBC)

But, Livermore said he wanted the couple to have the photos, so on Wednesday he took to Facebook with the photos to ask the Internet to help him track them down.

"I was thinking somebody probably knows these people, so let's use social media for what it was actually built for," he said.

Within a few hours his post had been shared more than a thousand times, and it didn't take long to identify the mystery pair: high school sweethearts, Chelsea Gadawski and Ian Ivancic from Buffalo, New York.

"They found us within a matter of a few hours of him posting it too which was amazing especially since we're all the way out here in Buffalo and really have no connections back to Calgary," said Gadawski.

Invancic said he'd been planning the surprise for nearly two months.

"I wanted to make it extra special," he said.

Ivancic planned a quick getaway to Banff — a place that was on Gadawski's bucket list — to host the epic moment.

"The whole time we were there we're saying we're in a fairytale land," he said. "It felt like we're in a Hallmark movie of some sort."

He said he didn't know much about Vermillion Lakes, but the photographer he hired (who was hidden in the trees for the proposal), suggested it and Ivancic thought it was perfect.

Gadawski said she was excited and overwhelmed by the engagement and despite speaking briefly with Livermore about the photos he'd captured, they never exchanged contact information.

So when a random person reached out to the couple on Facebook, congratulating them and sending Livermore's post, they were over the moon.

Sam Gadawski and Ian Ivancic say they haven't yet found a wedding photographer, but Livermore tops their list. (Contributed)

"It was just crazy to see how many people were just so passionate about us finding these pictures and you know having these keepsake photos of Ian getting down on one knee and proposing to me," she said.

Ivancic agrees.

"Just to see the overall response we got on Facebook and the love and support we got from Calgary and Canada in general," he said.

"It really made me feel special and made us feel I know pretty cool that we kind of went a little viral there on Facebook for a minute."

For Livermore, tracking down the pair was equally exciting.

"'I've been a photographer for a little over 20 years so I understand that certain moments are precious to me and I wanted to make sure that I at least got them to this couple," he said.

"I'm shocked to be honest on on how well and how fast it happened and it's just an honour to be able to not only take those photos, but to be able to utilize social media for this element of good."

Gadawski and Ivancic said they haven't set an official date yet, but plan to marry "as soon as possible."

And, they haven't yet booked a photographer, but Livermore is at the top of their list.

"We're going to reach out to him," said Ivancic. "We don't know in terms of wedding photographer yet, but it's fun to think of the idea of flying somebody out. Sam did a great job and we really appreciate his photos."