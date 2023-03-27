10 injured after house explosion rocks northeast Calgary

Surveillance video sent to CBC News shows a large fireball from a house explosion that took place Monday morning in Marlborough.

At least 10 people were hospitalized Monday morning after a house exploded in northeast Calgary, destroying the home of origin and damaging others nearby.

City officials say the explosion happened around 8:50 a.m. at a home on the 700 block of Maryvale Way N.E. in the city's Marlborough neighbourhood.

Emergency crews brought 10 adults, who were believed to be inside the source home, to various hospitals. Officials at the scene said that six of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

Because of structural instability, crews have not been able to search the home for any more victims, city officials said.

The explosion was captured on surveillance video, which was sent to CBC News. The footage shows a large fireball rise above the treeline and surrounding houses followed by a plume of dark smoke.

The force of the explosion damaged two neighbouring homes, sparking fires in both buildings, city officials said. Eight other homes were hit by debris, which were scattered about the area.

Enmax reported a power outage in the area around the time of the explosion. The outage currently affects about 450 households. An Enmax spokesperson said crews are working to restore power.

Meanwhile, ATCO is in the process of clamping the natural gas line in the area, city officials said. It's yet unclear what caused the explosion.

Police say arson investigators are working with firefighters to determine if there was any criminal wrongdoing.

More to come