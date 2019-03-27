5 homes evacuated after excavator hits gas line in southwest Calgary
Gas leak happened at 77th Street and Weston Drive S.W.
Homes have been evacuated and roads closed in a southwest Calgary neighbourhood after an excavator hit a gas line.
The call came in around 4:15 p.m. Monday, Calgary fire battalion chief Bruce Barrs said.
Five homes were evacuated in the 300 block of West Ranch Road.
An excavator hit a six-inch gas line, causing the leak. As of 6 p.m., ATCO Gas crews had shut down gas to the area and stopped the leak.
Police said the damaged line was at the intersection of 77th Street and Weston Drive S.W.
Barrs said hazmat crews were on scene, as well as ATCO crews who were working to repair the line.
Nobody was injured, and residents were expected to be allowed to return to their homes "fairly shortly," Barrs said.
The following intersections were shut down while crews responded to the leak:
- 77th Street and Old Banff Coach Road S.W.
- 77th Street and Westridge Mews.
- 73rd Street and Weston Drive.
