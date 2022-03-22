Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday, March 22

EDITOR'S NOTE: Throughout the pandemic, case counts have been based on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing done by provincial bodies like Alberta Health Services, but those testing protocols have shifted to prioritize high-priority groups and people in higher risk settings. In Alberta there is no system for cataloguing at-home rapid antigen tests, meaning many people with COVID-19 aren't reflected in the data.

As a result, CBC News will de-emphasize case counts in our coverage, in favour of data and metrics that experts now say are more illuminating — including hospitalizations and wastewater monitoring.

Recent developments:

Canada wants approval for a new vaccine. Here's why.

Alberta's COVID-19 numbers are showing a mixed picture since restrictions have been lifted.

The latest on restrictions:

Hundreds of Alberta health-care workers — on unpaid leave because they're not immunized against COVID-19 — are expected back on the job by March 31, after the provincial government directed Alberta Health Services to lift its vaccine mandate.

Nearly all pandemic public health measures were lifted in the province as of March 1, as the Alberta government launched Step 2 of its reopening plan.

in the province as of March 1, as the Alberta government launched Step 2 of its reopening plan. This phase removes indoor masking, remaining school requirements, youth screening for entertainment and sports, removal of capacity limits on all large venues and entertainment venues, limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings lifted and mandatory work from home lifted.

Masking is still required in high-risk settings including Alberta Health Services-operated and contracted facilities, all continuing care settings, and on municipal transit services. The rule does not cover private services such as taxis or Uber trips.

As of Feb. 14, there are no masking requirements for children and youth 12 years old and younger and no masking requirements for children and youth in schools for any age.

Stage 1 took effect Feb. 16 and removed the restrictions exemption program.

Premier Jason Kenney says the province is working toward a third stage, which does not have a date, where people would no longer be required to isolate if they have COVID-19, and COVID operational and outbreak protocols will be lifted in continuing care facilities.

, which does not have a date, where people would no longer be required to isolate if they have COVID-19, and COVID operational and outbreak protocols will be lifted in continuing care facilities. Health Minister Jason Copping said the stages are all conditions-based approach, based on hospitalization trends.

The latest numbers:

The province is not expected to provide updated COVID-19 figures until Wednesday, as the government moves to a once-a-week reporting schedule.

Until this week, Alberta had updated COVID-19 numbers every weekday.

The province reported 966 Albertans in hospital with COVID on Friday, which is one fewer than on Thursday and 79 fewer than the same time the previous week.

There were 62 patients in intensive care, which is five fewer than on Thursday.

in intensive care, which is five fewer than on Thursday. The province reported four new COVID-19 deaths Friday. A total of 4,023 Albertans have died of COVID-19.

The province reported 502 new COVID cases on March 17, from 2,925 tests.

on March 17, from . The seven-day average positivity rate is around 21 per cent.

There are 6,583 known active cases in the province, though that number includes only those who test positive on a PCR test, which most Albertans can't access.

Wastewater monitoring:

As of March 18, wastewater data — the detection method able to give the most advanced picture of where SARS-CoV-2 is going — shows virus counts are levelling off after a steep climb and descent in the Omicron wave.

Wastewater data is from a dashboard created by the University of Calgary Centre for Informatics. The data is updated publicly three times per week.

by the University of Calgary Centre for Informatics. The data is three times per week. Wastewater monitoring depicts the amount of SARS-CoV-2 RNA — the virus that causes COVID-19 — that is in the province's wastewater.

The virus is shed in peoples' feces before symptoms arise, so values in the data associate strongest with cases occurring six days after the samples are collected.

Vaccinations:

Starting March 14, youth aged 12 to 17 can begin receiving a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, as long as it's a minimum of five months since their second dose.

According to Alberta Health, 76.3 per cent of the province's population — or 86.6 per cent of those older than 12 — have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Active cases by region:

As of March 17, there were 6,583 known active cases in Alberta. However, the true number of active cases is unknown because the province's numbers include only those who test positive on a PCR test.

Calgary zone: 2,303.

2,303. Edmonton zone: 1,971.

1,971. Central zone: 918.

918. North zone: 700.

700. South zone: 650.

650. Unknown: 10.

COVID in Alberta in charts and graphs:

