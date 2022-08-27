Murder charge laid in shooting attack on couple in southwest Calgary

Police have charged a man in a fatal shooting that killed a 31-year-old woman and injured her husband last week in Calgary's southwest.

However, police say they're still investigating the motive behind the shooting.

Nakita Baron, 31, and her husband, Talal Fouani, 46, were shot in their Bentley as it pulled out of their driveway on Aug. 18. The vehicle ended up in a neighbour's driveway across from the victims' home in the southwest community of Evergreen.

Baron was declared dead at the scene while Fouani remains in hospital.

Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the Calgary Police Service's homicide unit called the shooting a "brazen act of violence that occurred in broad daylight."

Edmonton police arrested Michael Tyrel Arnold, 34, of Sherwood Park in connection to the shooting.

Calgary police laid first-degree murder and attempted murder charges.

Police said Arnold remains in custody in Calgary.

His next court appearance is scheduled for September.