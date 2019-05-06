CBC Calgary's top picks for this weekend's Big Book Sale

Whether it's a book that made you laugh until you cried or cry until you laughed, we all have that one book we can't seem to put down. But you can always make room for more, right?

The CBC Calgary Reads Big Book Sale is coming up May 10-12, so there's no better excuse to add a few new reads to your shelf. Last year, 100,000+ books were sold, raising more than $345,000 for Calgary Reads and childhood literacy initiatives in Calgary.

But with more than 100,000 books to choose from, how will you decide? We spoke with our CBC Calgary hosts to find out their "must reads" for this year's sale. Be sure to stop by our CBC Staff Picks table at the sale to pick one (or some) of them up!

CBC Calgary's staff picks:

Did you know?

One in four children in Canada are growing up without books in their homes

49 percent of adult Canadians and 45 percent of adult Albertans have low literacy skills

Canada is one of 10 countries to see a decrease in reading scores in the latest international testing

Children who do not own books are two-and-a-half times more likely to read below their expected level than children who have their own books and are also significantly less likely to read above their expected level than book-owning children

The positive environmental impact CBC Calgary Reads Big Book Sale had in 2018: