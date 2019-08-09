Alberta's new e-transfers will shave 3 months off deposit time for community grants, says minister

Community grant money in Alberta will now be transferred electronically, shaving off an average of 3 months from the time an application is approved to the time those dollars get deposited.

The provincial government will replace paper cheques with e-transfers, which are less costly and more secure, said Culture Minister Leela Aheer at a news conference in Calgary Thursday morning.

Previously, organizations had to wait an average of 100 days for their cheques to arrive in the mail due to all kinds of delays, Aheer said.

"We've had actually sometimes cheques fall behind desks," she said.

Now, successful applicants will receive their money within roughly one week, Aheer said.

"It's absolutely incredible how, once an application is successful, how much faster that money will end up in a bank account."

Ken Goosen, producer of GlobalFest, says that's good for cash flow.

"For non-profit organizations and societies throughout the province, that makes a huge difference for us," Goosen said.

"When you all of a sudden have a program in the past that was done before the money came, it really made it a challenge for the organization. So this is really tremendous."