Please don't park rentable rides in the middle of pathways, accessibility advocates ask Calgary riders
'It reduces the freedom of movement'
Accessibility advocates say lots of those newly ubiquitous rentable e-scooters and e-bicycles are being left in the middle of sidewalks and pathways, making it difficult for people with disabilities to get by.
Patrick White, a wheelchair user and advocate with Level Playing Field, says improperly parked scooters and bikes aren't just an inconvenience for people in mobility devices but can be a real hindrance for someone with a visual impairment.
"It reduces the freedom of movement," he said.
- E-scooter riders flout rules as Calgary pilot program catches on
- Calgarians wheel into hospitals by the dozen with injuries from new e-scooters
A spokesperson for Lime, which launched e-scooters in Calgary last month, says the company is working with disability advocates on ways to improve the situation.
"We know micro-mobility improves the quality of life for millions of people around the world, including those in Calgary. But as we run into challenges, of course the onus is on us to innovate and educate," said Chris Schafer.
"Quite frankly, we've engaged disability advocates who continue to educate riders in the community about proper riding etiquette to ensure scooters are parked in an orderly and respectful way."
The city says operators are responsible for educating users about appropriate parking.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.