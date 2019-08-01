Please don't park rentable rides in the middle of pathways, accessibility advocates ask Calgary riders

Accessibility advocates say lots of those newly ubiquitous rentable e-scooters and e-bicycles are being left in the middle of sidewalks and pathways, making it difficult for people with disabilities to get by.

Patrick White, a wheelchair user and advocate with Level Playing Field, says improperly parked scooters and bikes aren't just an inconvenience for people in mobility devices but can be a real hindrance for someone with a visual impairment.

"It reduces the freedom of movement," he said.

A spokesperson for Lime, which launched e-scooters in Calgary last month, says the company is working with disability advocates on ways to improve the situation.

A U.S.-based wheelchair user tweeted this complaint about e-bikes parked on sidewalks, blocking his way. (Twitter)

"We know micro-mobility improves the quality of life for millions of people around the world, including those in Calgary. But as we run into challenges, of course the onus is on us to innovate and educate," said Chris Schafer.

"Quite frankly, we've engaged disability advocates who continue to educate riders in the community about proper riding etiquette to ensure scooters are parked in an orderly and respectful way."

The city says operators are responsible for educating users about appropriate parking.