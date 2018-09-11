Limited supplies of EpiPen now available in Calgary after lengthy shortage

EpiPens are slowly starting to appear again at Calgary drug stores and medical clinics after manufacturing delays led to a national shortage.

Pfizer Canada has begun sending limited supplies, and another pharmaceutical firm, Kaléo, started releasing shipments on Friday. Kaléo was given interim approval by Health Canada to provide another version of an epinephrine auto-injector.

Calgary pharmacist David Brewerton says that product, the Auvi-Q injector, is now available, but he notes it is more expensive.

Brewerton says he continues to receive one EpiPen at a time, regardless of how many he orders.

"It's better than it was because at least some is trickling through," he said.

"But it's still nowhere close to a normal supply where everyone can have some and you can [say] I've sold it and therefore I can re-order and have another tomorrow. We're not at that point."

The auto-injectors are used to deliver an emergency shot of epinephrine when needed to patients who are at risk or have a history of the life-threatening allergic reaction anaphylaxis.

In an emailed statement to CBC News, Pfizer said the company is still working toward having a consistent supply.

"Stock remains constrained but is now in pharmacies across the country. During this time of supply constraint, inventory will continue to be managed through measured national allocation. At this time, EpiPen Jr 0.15 mg continues to be available and allocated at a national level to ensure market supply," the company said.

Brewerton says it's his understanding that it could be a few more months before there is enough supply of the adult EpiPen to meet demand.

Food Allergy Canada is still advising Canadians to avoid ordering more than one auto-injector at a time.

However, the national association is pushing for a long-term solution so Canadians can purchase more than one at a time, says executive director Jennifer Gerdts.

"We are advocating for a minimum of two suppliers," she said.

EpiPen products expire on the last day of the month indicated on the package, so those with a September expiry date are good until Sept. 30.

Health Canada says anyone who has an anaphylactic reaction but has only an expired EpiPen should use the expired product and immediately call 911.