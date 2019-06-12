Provincial energy ministers react to Bill C-69 amendments

Provincial energy ministers from Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario are in Calgary to share their reactions to what amendments the federal government has accepted to its environmental assessment overhaul bill.

Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage, Saskatchewan Energy Minister Bronwyn Eyre and Ontario Energy Minister Greg Rickford are set to react at 3:30 p.m. MT Wednesday to the passing of Bill C-69 by the Liberal-controlled House of Commons.

The federal Liberal government has accepted some substantial Senate changes to its environmental assessment overhaul legislation — but has rejected 90 per cent of those proposed by Conservative parliamentarians that environmental groups warned would weaken the review process.

Last week, the Senate passed an unprecedented 188 amendments to the bill after months of study and a cross-country committee tour to regions most affected by changes to the natural resources and energy regulatory regime.

The amendments included removing the power of the federal environment minister to veto a project and limiting who can participate in review.

All told, the Liberal government has accepted 62 of those Senate amendments verbatim and accepted 37 others with some substantial tweaks.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney issued a statement earlier in the day saying the decision to reject many of the Conservative amendments goes against common sense.

"I'm very disappointed to learn that during the night the federal government rejected the vast majority of amendments made by the Senate of Canada to Bill C-69, after thousands of hours of close study and witness testimony," Kenney said in an emailed statement early Wednesday afternoon.

Pro-pipeline supporters rally outside a public hearing of the Senate Committee on Energy, the Environment and Natural Resources regarding Bill C-69 in Calgary in April. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

The legislation now goes back to the Senate, who will have to accept the changes before the bill can become law.

More to come