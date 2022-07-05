Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
'Potentially life-threatening' tornado reported in central Alberta

Tornado warnings for several regions in Alberta have been lifted after a tornado was spotted in central Alberta. 

Agency says twister spotted near Alliance, Alta.

This map shows Environment Canada tornado alerts in Alberta on Tuesday. (Environment Canada )

Environment Canada had issued a tornado warnings for multiple regions Tuesday afternoon that have since been downgraded. 

Hanna - Coronation - Oyen and Lloydminster - Wainwright - Vermilion - Provost had weather warnings in place for severe thunderstorms as of 4 p.m. MT. Both areas were also on tornado watch. 

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, a tornado was reported with the thunderstorm five kilometres north of Alliance, though it weakened soon after. 

Alliance is approximately 160 km east of Red Deer. 

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches," the alert read. 

"If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately." 

