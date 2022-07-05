'Potentially life-threatening' tornado reported in central Alberta

Tornado warnings for several regions in Alberta have been lifted after a tornado was spotted in central Alberta.

Environment Canada had issued a tornado warnings for multiple regions Tuesday afternoon that have since been downgraded.

Hanna - Coronation - Oyen and Lloydminster - Wainwright - Vermilion - Provost had weather warnings in place for severe thunderstorms as of 4 p.m. MT. Both areas were also on tornado watch.

TORNADO west of Alliance <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/abstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#abstorm</a> 238PM <a href="https://t.co/i8HyoUL8sS">pic.twitter.com/i8HyoUL8sS</a> —@KyleTWN

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, a tornado was reported with the thunderstorm five kilometres north of Alliance, though it weakened soon after.

Alliance is approximately 160 km east of Red Deer.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches," the alert read.

Strongly rotating wall cloud W of Alliance <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/abstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#abstorm</a> 232PM <a href="https://t.co/jUQF974VDW">pic.twitter.com/jUQF974VDW</a> —@KyleTWN

"If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately."