Tornado tore through garage, tossed bale stacker 200 m in southern Alberta

A tornado destroyed a garage, tossed a bale stacker about 200 metres and sent a large tree branch through the wall of a house in southern Alberta on Thursday afternoon, Environment Canada said Friday.

The tornado reached speeds of up to 175 km/h, the agency said.

The tornado was first spotted around 5:20 p.m. It was created by a strong low pressure system that moved across Alberta bringing severe thunderstorms to much of the province, according to a preliminary report by Environment Canada meteorologists.

Severe hail as large as 3.5 cm in diameter was reported east of Carmangay and in Calgary, while hailstones the size of quarters — about 2.5 cm — were reported north of Blackie.

Anyone with photos, videos or information about the freak weather event is asked to email abstorm@canada.ca or call 1-800-239-0484.

