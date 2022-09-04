Wildfire smoke prompts Environment Canada to issue air quality warnings for much of Alberta

Environment Canada issued special air quality statements for most of Alberta on Sunday morning and Edmonton by the afternoon.

The weather agency said smoke from wildfires is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, as of Sunday morning there are more than 190 active wildfires in B.C. with more than 60 burning in the southeast fire centre.

Alberta is reporting 49 active wildfires in the province Sunday morning.

The areas impacted include:

Calgary

Edmonton

Airdrie

Banff National Park

Brooks

Cardston

Cold Lake

Crowsnest Pass

Drumheller

Waterton Lakes National Park

Cypress Hills Provincial Park

Drayton Valley

Edson

Fort Saskatchewan

Grande Prairie

Hanna

Hinton

Grand Cache

Jasper National Park

Kananaskis

Leduc

Lethbridge

Medicine Hat

Nordegg

Okotoks

Peace River

Red Deer

Rocky Mountain House

Wildfire crews continue to try and extinguish a large wildfire in Jasper National Park.

"Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour," Environment Canada said in its air quality advisory.

"Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath."

Children, seniors and those with cardiovascular or lung disease are considered to be especially at risk.

Health information on air quality can be found here.

Alberta Wildfire has placed most of Alberta under fireban advisories, restrictions or bans.