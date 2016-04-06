New
Enmax to buy Emera Maine operations in deal valued at $1.8B
Emera Inc. has signed a deal to sell its operations in Maine to Enmax Corp. in a deal valued at $1.8 billion, including debt.
Regulated electric transmission and distribution company serves about 159K customers in northern Maine
Emera Inc. has signed a deal to sell its operations in Maine to Enmax Corp. in a deal valued at $1.8 billion, including debt.
Emera Maine is headquartered in Bangor and serves 159,000 customers in the northern part of the state.
It is a regulated electric transmission and distribution company.
Under the deal, Enmax will pay $1.29 billion plus assume roughly $500 million in debt.
In American currency, the companies value the total deal at $1.3 billion US, including debt.
The deal is expected to close late this year, subject to conditions and regulatory approvals, including by the Maine Public Utilities Commission and the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.