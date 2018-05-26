Power outages hit cities across Alberta

Residents of cities across Alberta reported power outages on Sunday afternoon due to a province-wide transmission system issue.

The Alberta Electrical System Operator's website reported at 2:50 p.m. that it had two paths out of service, one from B.C. and one from Montana.

"Load changes have caused a number of substations to take some individuals power off line," said Tom Sampson, chief of the Calgary Emergency Management Agency, on Twitter.

He said at 3:50 p.m. that he has been told AESO should be restoring power by 4:30 p.m.

In Calgary, Enmax's outage reporting website was down as of 3 p.m., and the company told CBC News it was looking into the issue.

People living in all quadrants of the city, in more than 50 of the city's 185 communities, reported they were without power on social media.

Approximately 25,000 customers in Edmonton also experienced power outages across the city, Epcor spokesperson Kelly Struski said.

"We will be restoring power once we have been advised that it is safe to do so," Struski said.

She said EPCOR was receiving a huge volume of calls from customers and said they are working on responding as quickly as possible.

"We are also aware that we have an issue with our website right now so we are working to update our website as soon as we can," she said.

In the meantime, she said Edmontonians can look for updates on EPCOR's Twitter page.

Fortis, an electricity distribution utility which supplies power to people outside of major centres in Alberta, said it was also impacted by the outage due to the loss of the tie line in B.C.

A company spokesperson said approximately 12,000 of its customers were impacted as of 3:30 p.m.

The City of Red Deer said at 3 p.m. it was aware of outages, and said as of 3:30 p.m. power had been restored to all areas except the city's downtown.

The City of Lethbridge said an outage is affecting parts of the city's west side.

