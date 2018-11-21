Alberta school board calls on province for more resources for students learning English

School boards across Alberta are calling for more provincial resources for students learning English, especially in smaller towns and cities.

Trustees gathered this week at the Alberta School Boards Association's fall general meeting and many schools are seeing a spike in the number of students who don't know English.

Ron Schreiber, chair of the Christ the Redeemer Catholic School Board in Brooks, said as many as 60 per cent of Catholic students in his town are classified as English Language Learners (ELL).

He spoke to The Homestretch on Wednesday about how schools are dealing with the rise of ELL students.

The conversation has been edited for content and clarity.

Q. So what are you seeing your schools?

A. We have 60 per cent [English Language Learners] students in Brooks. In High River, we have 40 per cent, in Canmore we have 25 per cent, and in Okotoks we have seven to 10 per cent depending on the schools.

Q. How many English Language Learners are we talking about in total?

A. In the province about 10 years ago there were 60,000. As of late 2017, there were 110,000 in the province. So it doubled in less than a decade. This represents about 15 to 16 per cent of the total number of students.

Q. What kind of teaching or support does a child learning English receive in your schools?

A. Currently there's a couple of ways that they receive the support. One is when they're within the classroom in the inclusive environment, the teachers are trained in a methodology that is designed to provide the greatest potential for learning for the student.

The one we use is called the Sheltered Instruction Observation Protocol. The teachers in these very high-needs areas are all trained in this and as well there is the existence of aides.

Also there are standalone courses that are made up of only the ELL students and often they're grouped with the same proficiency levels so that they can be taught grammar and the language itself apart from all the rest of the curriculum that they need to know just so they can actually gain a mastery of the English language.

Q. Just how well-prepared are these teachers to teach English as a second language?

A. Not all divisions do it the identical way. Some divisions may not use the same methods that we use, but we do try our best to prepare the Professional Development (PD) for our teachers. We also share this PD with other divisions as well.

Q. Do you feel like your teachers are well-prepared to teach these students?

A. Ideally every teacher everywhere should be trained in English Language Learning protocol, and in our case the Sheltered Instruction Observation Protocol. The reason being that in the high-needs areas where they are trained very well, they are very capable and they're dealing with it within a very difficult situation, but very very successfully.

If you look at our results for our students there, they are very good. My concern, I guess, is where there's only one or two ELL students in a class and perhaps if the teacher isn't trained there, then these children could slip through the cracks.

It's very important that everybody every school division, rural and urban alike, get the support that they need. And through the Alberta School Boards Association general meeting a motion was passed to urge Alberta Education to take on this task in a better, more efficient fashion.

Q. What does that translate to in terms of dollars?

A. Now as far as our motion that we put forward, we were asking for Albert Education to dedicate more attention and personnel to the areas as the English Language Learning curriculum development, and implementation instruction, and assessment as requested by boards.

So this could potentially be a rededication of existing dollars or it could be new dollars coming in.

So I really don't know a dollar cost because we thought this could be realized in a couple of different ways, so there is no hard dollar value assigned to it at this time.

Q. What are you hearing from the province in terms of response?

A. This is a lobby point that the Alberta School Boards Association will take forward. Now Alberta Education has always been very cooperative with the boards where the boards are expressing need, they respond.

So we're expecting a positive response for certain, we really are.

With files from The Homestretch

