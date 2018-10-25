Live
Jason Kenney speaks at Energy Relaunch conference in Calgary
Watch live here throughout the day as Jason Kenney, Andrew Scheer, Deron Bilous and Scott Moe talk about energy policy in Canada.
Alberta UCP leader is first of several prominent politicians to take to the stage, watch them live here
Watch live throughout the day as New West Public Affairs, a conservative communications firm, hosts a conference on the future of energy in Canada with some of the country's leading politicians.
Jason Kenney, the leader of the United Conservative Party in Alberta is the first politician to take the stage, followed by Alberta's Minister of Economic Development and Trade Deron Bilous.
Comments
