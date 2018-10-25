Jason Kenney speaks at Energy Relaunch conference in Calgary

Watch live throughout the day as New West Public Affairs, a conservative communications firm, hosts a conference on the future of energy in Canada with some of the country's leading politicians.

Jason Kenney, the leader of the United Conservative Party in Alberta is the first politician to take the stage, followed by Alberta's Minister of Economic Development and Trade Deron Bilous.

Calgary: The Road Ahead is CBC Calgary's special focus on our city as it passes through the crucible of the downturn: the challenges we face, and the possible solutions as we explore what kind of Calgary we want to create. Have an idea? Email us at calgarytheroadahead@cbc.ca